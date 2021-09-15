CAT 2021 registration to end today: Direct link, eligibility criteria, other details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CAT 2021 registration is going to be closed on September 15 at 5 pm.

CAT 2021: Indian Institutes of Management, IIM is going to end the registration process for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Wednesday (September 15). Candidates who are willing to apply for the exam and have not been able to register yet can apply for CAT exam 2021 by 5 pm today at the official website of --iimcat.ac.in.

All candidates will have to pay registration fees of Rs 1100 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates and Rs 2200 for all other candidates. The registration process was started on August 4. The admit card will be available on October 27 and the examination will be conducted on November 28 in three sessions.

CAT Exam 2021: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any University or educational institution to apply for the examination. Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s the degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

CAT 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. Click on CAT 2021 link available on the home page. Enter the registration or login details. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

READ| SSC JE Paper 2 admit card 2021 released: How to download here

ALSO READ| UPSC Civil Services prelim admit card 2021: How to download

Latest Education News