Calcutta University UG Part III, semester 6 result 2021 declared, how to check

CU semester 6 result 2021: The University of Calcutta has announced the results of semester 6, part-III of BA, B.Sc, B.Com exams. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results on the official website- wbresults.nic.in.

The varsity has released the results for BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com semester- VI (Honours/ General/ Major), BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part- III (Honours/ General/ Major) exams.

Calcutta University BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Results 2021: How to check

Visit the website- wbresults.nic.in Click on BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com relative result link Enter your roll number BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Result will appear on the screen Download the result, take a printout for further reference.

For details on Calcutta University exams, admission process, please visit the website- caluniv.ac.in.

