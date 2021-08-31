Tuesday, August 31, 2021
     
Calcutta University UG Part III, semester 6 result 2021 declared, how to check

The varsity has released the results for BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com semester- VI (Honours/ General/ Major), BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part- III  (Honours/ General/ Major) exams. Check result at wbresults.nic.in, caluniv.ac.in 

New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2021 19:03 IST
Check Calcutta University result at wbresults.nic.in, caluniv.ac.in 

CU semester 6 result 2021: The University of Calcutta has announced the results of semester 6, part-III of BA, B.Sc, B.Com exams. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results on the official website- wbresults.nic.in

The varsity has released the results for BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com semester- VI (Honours/ General/ Major), BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part- III  (Honours/ General/ Major) exams. 

Calcutta University BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Results 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the website- wbresults.nic.in 
  2. Click on BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com relative result link 
  3. Enter your roll number 
  4.  BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Result will appear on the screen 
  5. Download the result, take a printout for further reference.  

For details on Calcutta University exams, admission process, please visit the website- caluniv.ac.in.  

