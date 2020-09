Image Source : PTI Calcutta University to allot 2 hours to answer final semester UG exam from home

Calcutta University will provide two hours of time to the candidates to answer papers on digital mode for final semester undergraduate exams from their home. Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told reporters after a meeting with principals of CU-affliated colleges that the students will be mailed/WhatsApped the questions just before the start of the exams by the institution concerned and they have to finish answering their papers in two hours.

"We are adding another 30 minutes for uploading the answers but not more than that. If any candidate faces network glitches, he/she will have to take it up with his/her college," she said.

The exams will be conducted from October 1 to 8 and the colleges will send the results to the university by October 18.

Earlier, the university had said that students would be given 24 hours for answering the final semester undergraduate examinations on digital mode.

The decision had triggered controversy as a section of educationists had claimed that it would be a "mockery of our education system as a candidate can write from his/her text book in 24 hours which is against the concept of our established examination pattern".

The UGC had advised CU not to stretch the time limit to 24 hours and instead recommended to limit the exam time between 2 to 3 hours.

(With PTI Inputs)

