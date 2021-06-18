BSEH Haryana Open School HOS Class 10 result 2021: Date and time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Haryana Open School HOS 10th exam result will be available at bseh.org.in

BSEH Haryana Open School 10th result 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is likely to declare the open school class 10 exam result on June 18. Students appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website — bseh.org.in.

The classes 10, 12 exams were earlier held in April and May.

BSEH HOS Class 10 result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on class 10 open school result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The result of class 10 exam was earlier released on June 11. Over 3 lakh students who had enrolled for the 10th exam were declared pass. The pass percentage recorded at 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, the result of class 12 exam will also be announced soon. The students need to secure minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in 10th, 12th exams.

Latest Education News