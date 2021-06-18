Friday, June 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. BSEH Haryana Open School HOS Class 10 result 2021: Date and time

BSEH Haryana Open School HOS Class 10 result 2021: Date and time

Students appeared in the exam can check the 10th exam result at the official website — bseh.org.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2021 15:17 IST
Haryana Open School HOS 10th exam result will be available
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

Haryana Open School HOS 10th exam result will be available at bseh.org.in

BSEH Haryana Open School 10th result 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is likely to declare the open school class 10 exam result on June 18. Students appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website — bseh.org.in. 

The classes 10, 12 exams were earlier held in April and May. 

BSEH HOS Class 10 result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on class 10 open school result link 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The result of class 10 exam was earlier released on June 11. Over 3 lakh students who had enrolled for the 10th exam were declared pass. The pass percentage recorded at 100 per cent.  

Meanwhile, the result of class 12 exam will also be announced soon. The students need to secure minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in 10th, 12th exams.    

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X