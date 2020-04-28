Tuesday, April 28, 2020
     
Board exams 2020: Union HRD Minister asks states to start evaluation process

The government has asked all the states to start the process of evaluation that suffered a halt amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today held a meeting with education ministers for all states.

New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2020 19:16 IST
The government has asked all the states to start the process of evaluation that suffered a halt amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today held a meeting with education ministers for all states. 

During the meeting, Delhi placed a few suggestions. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested that it was not possible to hold the remaining CBSE Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12. 

"Not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11," Sisodia said.

"Curriculum for the next session be reduced by 30 per cent, exams like JEE, NEET be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabus," he added. 

