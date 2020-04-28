Board exams 2020: Union HRD Minister asks states to start evaluation process

Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

The government has asked all the states to start the process of evaluation that suffered a halt amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today held a meeting with education ministers for all states.

During the meeting, Delhi placed a few suggestions. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested that it was not possible to hold the remaining CBSE Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12.

"Not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11," Sisodia said.

"Curriculum for the next session be reduced by 30 per cent, exams like JEE, NEET be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabus," he added.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage