Image Source : PTI Bihar schools to reopen for Class 10, 12 from January 4

Schools in Bihar will reopen for the students of Class 10 and 12 from January 4, according to a notification issued by the state Education Ministry on Friday. Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar confirmed the development.

As per the notification, the state education department will distribute free masks to every students and schools have been directed to follow all the guidelines pertaining to the pandemic and disaster management law along with social distancing guidelines.

Apart from the schools, the education department has also allowed reopening of coaching institutes too.

The education department will observe the proceedings of schools for 15 days and based on that the department will decide about reopening schools for junior classes.

Appreciating the decision of the Bihar government, former state Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi tweeted, "We are thankful to Chief Minster Nitish Kumar and Education Minister Ashok Chaudhary for taking such a crucial decision."

(With IANS Inputs)

