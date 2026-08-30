AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Ferozepur, assailants fled in car; police launch probe

Ferozepur (Punjab) :

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur, said the police on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when Gopi, along with a person who was identified as 22-year-old Harpreet alias Happy, was travelling on a was travelling on a motorcycle in Mamdot town of the district when the attackers approached him.

The four assailants were on a car, but got down from their vehicle in the main market and open fired at Gopi and Harpreet. The AAP leader was rushed to the Civil Hospital, but was declared brought dead by the doctors. Meanwhile, Harpreet has been referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

The police have not issued a statement on the incident, but launched an investigation to find more about the attackers. Multiple teams have also been dispatched to nab them and the crime scene is being examined by the police.

It is not clear what led to the incident, but some reports have blamed an old dispute between Gopi and the attackers.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab, where assembly elections are slated to be held early next year, along with those in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Opposition parties, including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have consistently attacked the AAP government over the situation in Punjab and alleged that the law and order is deteriorating under its rule.

The BJP, which is looking to expand its footprints in Punjab before the assembly polls, has been particularly critical over the situation in the state, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for a change during a rally in July. "The law and order situation is in shambles in Punjab, where no one can predict when or where a gang war might break out or from which direction bullets might fly," he had said.

However, the AAP has defended itself and Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said earlier this year that the state's crime rate is lower than that of other states in India.

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