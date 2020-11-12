Thursday, November 12, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2020 12:03 IST
Image Source : FILE

Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2020 to be released today: Direct Link

The Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2020 will be released today. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will issue the hall tickets for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) for admission into Polytechnic institutes. The admit cards will be available at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

How to download Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Bihar Polytechnic 2020 admit card notification on homepage
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Download your admit card

Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2020: Details

The Bihar Polytechnic 2020 exam will be conducted on November 26 and 27 in pen and paper based mode. The exam will be held across two shifts. The morning shift begins at 11 am and concludes at 1.15 pm. The second one will be held between 2 pm to 4.15 pm.

Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2020: DIRECT LINK

