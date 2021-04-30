Friday, April 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. ATMA result date 2021 released, check here

ATMA result date 2021 released, check here

The result will be announced on May 4, the candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- atmaaims.com.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2021 13:47 IST
ATMA result 2021
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

ATMA result will be announced on May 4

ATMA result date 2021: The result date for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 has been released. The result will be announced on May 4.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- atmaaims.com

Earlier, the result was scheduled to announce on April 30, but was postponed. The exam was held on April 25 in online remote proctored mode. 

ATMA result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- atmaaims.com 

Step 2: Click on the result link 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, then click on submit 

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

 Over 740  B-schools accept the ATMA scorecard, which is being held four times a year. 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X