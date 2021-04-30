ATMA result date 2021 released, check here

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL ATMA result will be announced on May 4

ATMA result date 2021: The result date for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 has been released. The result will be announced on May 4.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- atmaaims.com

Earlier, the result was scheduled to announce on April 30, but was postponed. The exam was held on April 25 in online remote proctored mode.

ATMA result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, then click on submit

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Over 740 B-schools accept the ATMA scorecard, which is being held four times a year.

