ATMA 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

ATMA 2021 admit card: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the hall ticket for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021. The exam for the April session will be held on April 25 from 3 to 5 pm. Candidates who will appear in the exam can download hall ticket at atmaaims.com
The online artificial intelligence (AI) proctored mode exams will have six sections of 180 questions. The sections include- Analytical Reasoning Skills (part 1 and 2), Quantitative Skills (Part 1 and 2), Verbal Skills (Part 1 and 2).
ATMA 2021 admit card: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website- atmaaims.com
Step 2: Click on 'download hall ticket' link
Step 3: Enter 'candidate login' credentials
Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Candidates can also appear in mock test, which will be conducted on April 22. Over 740 B-schools accept the ATMA scorecard, which is being held four times a year.