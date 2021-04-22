ATMA 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL ATMA 2021 will be held on April 25

ATMA 2021 admit card: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the hall ticket for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021. The exam for the April session will be held on April 25 from 3 to 5 pm. Candidates who will appear in the exam can download hall ticket at atmaaims.com

The online artificial intelligence (AI) proctored mode exams will have six sections of 180 questions. The sections include- Analytical Reasoning Skills (part 1 and 2), Quantitative Skills (Part 1 and 2), Verbal Skills (Part 1 and 2).

ATMA 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on 'download hall ticket' link

Step 3: Enter 'candidate login' credentials

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates can also appear in mock test, which will be conducted on April 22. Over 740 B-schools accept the ATMA scorecard, which is being held four times a year.

