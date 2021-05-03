ATMA 2021 exam result declared, here's how to check

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL ATMA 2021 exam result available at atmaaims.com

ATMA 2021 exam result: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on May 3 announced the result for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- atmaaims.com.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to announce on April 30, but was postponed. The exam was held on April 25 in online remote proctored mode.

ATMA result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, then click on submit

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Over 740 B-schools accept the ATMA scorecard, which is being held four times a year.

