ATMA 2021 exam result declared, here's how to check

The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- atmaaims.com

New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2021 18:44 IST
ATMA 2021 exam result: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on May 3 announced the  result for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- atmaaims.com

Earlier, the result was scheduled to announce on April 30, but was postponed. The exam was held on April 25 in online remote proctored mode.  

ATMA result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- atmaaims.com 

Step 2: Click on the result link 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, then click on submit 

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

Over 740  B-schools accept the ATMA scorecard, which is being held four times a year. 

