ATMA 2021 exam result declared, here's how to check

ATMA 2021 exam result: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on May 3 announced the result for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- atmaaims.com.
Earlier, the result was scheduled to announce on April 30, but was postponed. The exam was held on April 25 in online remote proctored mode.
ATMA result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- atmaaims.com
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials, then click on submit
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Over 740 B-schools accept the ATMA scorecard, which is being held four times a year.