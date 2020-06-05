Assam HSLC Result 2020 likely to be announced tomorrow at 9 am. Check details here

Image Source : PTI Assam HSLC Result 2020 likely to be announced tomorrow at 9 am

Assam HSLC Result 2020: The Assam Board of Secondary Education, SEBA is expected to declare the Assam HSLC Result 2020 i.e, Assam board class 10 result on Saturday at 9 am on the official website - sebaonline.org. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their scorecards by visiting the official website or they can click on the direct link provided below. The direct link will be activated as soon as the board releases the result.

The students are advised to keep their hall ticket handy while checking their scorecard as they will have to provide their name, roll number and other required login credentials. As many as 3.8 lakh students had appeared for the Assam HSLC 2020 examination this year.

Assam HSLC Result 2020: Websites to check the scorecard

Here is the list of the websites where you can check SEBA Assam HSLC results 2020:

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamonline.in

results.siksha

knowyourresult.com

assamresult.in

examresults.net

exametc.com

indiaresults.com etc

Assam HSLC Result 2020: Steps to check scorecard online:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on Assam Class 10th/HSLC result 2020 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials as required

Step 4: Your Assam Class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out

Assam HSLC Result 2020: Direct link to check scorecard (To be activated)

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage