Educational institutions in Assam to resume normal functioning from Jan 1

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that all academic restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus protocols will be withdrawn from the educational institutions from elementary schools to university levels in Assam from January 1, 2021. The prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state has improved considerably with currently a very low positivity rate following which it has been decided to lift the restrictions, the minister said at a press conference in Guwahati.

The staggered system of attendance of different classes will be withdrawn with regular classes at all levels resuming from the start of the new year, he said.

Wearing of masks, use of sanitisers and social distancing will, however, continue to remain in place, he said.

The Education department will issue a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard, the minister said.

Educational institutions in Assam were closed since March 20 and staggered classes were held from September 1 though elementary schools remained closed.

The minister had recently announced that elementary classes will begin from January one while hostels of colleges and universities and for residential students of Classes 10 and 12 will start from December 15.

