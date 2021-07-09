Assam CEE 2021 notification released; check exam dates, application process

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE CEE 2021 will be held on August 29

Assam CEE 2021: The Assam Combined Entrance Exam (CEE 2021) will be held on August 29. The application process will commence from July 14 and the candidates can apply online through the official website - astu.ac.in. The exam date is tentative, and may be changed in view of the COVID-19 situations, as per the official notification.

The application window will be closed on August 2. The detail official notification regarding the exam date, application process, paper pattern is available online at the official website. The CEE exam will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) type. The paper will consist of three sections- Physics, Chemistry and Maths and have 40 questions per section.

How to apply for Assam CEE 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website - astu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'application form' link

Step 3: Enter the required details as mentioned

Step 4: Upload the scanned documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download the application form, take a print out for further reference.

The application fee is Rs 750. The candidates can check further details on Combined Entrance Exam through the website- astu.ac.in. The entrance exam will be held for admission to B.Tech programme for the session 2020-21 in the engineering colleges of Assam.

READ MORE | NEET 2021 to be postponed? NTA to announce exam date 'very shortly'

READ MORE: JEE Main Exam Dates: Third session between July 20-July 25, fourth session from July 27-Aug 2

Latest Education News