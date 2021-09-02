Assam Board Class 9, 10 syllabus reduced

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Assam Board Class 9, 10 syllabus has been reduced by 40 per cent

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) has decided to reduce the syllabus of Classes 9 and 10 for the academic session 2021-22. According to SEBA notification, "The course curriculum of each and every subject has been reduced approximately by 40 per cent in comparison with academic session 2019 for the convenience of exams of the students of class 9 and 10 in the academic session 2021-2022."

The board in a statement said: “..it has been noticed that there has been considerable Academic loss and it will be difficult for the students as well as the teachers to cover the course curriculum prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam for the Academic year 2021-2022.”

“Therefore the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has decided to reduce the Course Curriculum of each and every subject approximately by 40% in comparison with the Academic session 2019 for the convenience of Examination of the students of class IX and X in the academic session 2021-2022,” it added.

The revised class 10 exam syllabus is available at the website- sebaonline.org.

