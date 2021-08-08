ASRB Recruitment 2021: Competitive exam on Oct 3, apply now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ASRB Recruitment 2021 competitive examination to be held on October 3.

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) is going to hold the competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Administrative Officer and Finance & Accounts Officer on October 3. As many as 65 positions have been aimed to be filled in both posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ASRB Recruitment 2021 from the official website of ASRB-- asrb.org.in. The last date to apply for the job is August 23.

ASRB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for any of the posts must have a graduation degree from a recognised University securing a minimum of 55 per cent mark in the final degree examination or equivalent and must have a working knowledge of computers.

A notice released by ASRB regarding the job said, "The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must have not attained the age of 30 years as on 23.08.2021 i.e. the closing date of online registration of application."

ASRB Recruitment 2021: Exam details

The exam for ASRB Recruitment 2021 will be computer-based which will comprise questions from general knowledge, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability and language comprehension. The exam would carry a total of 200 marks.

READ| BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: 269 vacancies open, check details here

ALSO READ| IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Application process started

Latest Education News