AP PGECET 2021 admit card released: Direct link, how to download here

AP PGECET 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday (September 20) released the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021 admit card on its official website--sche.ap.gov.in. The AP PGECET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 27, 28, and 29 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

The AP PGECET 2021 admit card will carry all the important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, category, photograph, signature, exam centre information, papers opted for, exam date and time. The admit card will also carry all the instructions for appearing on the paper.

AP PGECET 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in. Submit registration number and date of birth. Select exam paper for the entrance test. The hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the AP PGECET admit card 2021 to the examination hall. Any candidate not carrying the admit card will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

