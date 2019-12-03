AP Inter Board Exam Time Table 2020 released

AP Inter Board Exam Time Table 2020 released. Get detailed BIEAP Datesheet 2020 Here

AP Inter Board Exam Time Table 2020 | Exam dates:

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the datesheet for AP Intermediate Board Examination 2020 on the official website -- bieap.gov.in. Students who will appear for the AP Inter Board Exam Time Table 2020 can visit the official website to check the time table or they can click on the direct link provided at the end of this article.

According to the notification, the Andhra Pradesh first year intermediate examination 2020 will commence on March 4, 2020. While the second-year intermediate examination 2020 will start from March 5. However, the practical examination for all the intermediate students will be conducted from February 1 to February 20.

According to BIEAP the board examinations of class 10 and 12 will be held in the month of March 2020 and April 2020.

For the first and second year of intermediate, the first examination would be of their second language which they had opted for. While the last paper would be of Modern Language Paper and Geography.

AP first year intermediate examination will end on March 21, while for the second year the examination will conclude on March 23.