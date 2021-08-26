AP EAMCET 2021 answer key released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download AP EAMCET answer key at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET answer key 2021: The answer key for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 has been released. The candidates can download the answer key on the website- sche.ap.gov.in.

Students can raise objections on the answer key till August 27. "Students can submit their Key objections from 11.00am. The portal will be open for 1 day and will be blocked afterwards for initiating Key Objections Verification Procedure," the notification mentioned. EAMCET exam was held from August 19 to August 25.

AP EAMCET 2021 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in Click on AP EAMCET 2021 answer key link A pdf with EAMCET answer keys will appear on the screen Download EAMCET answer key, take a print out for further reference.

AP EAMCET is a computer-based test. To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the exam. Those who clear it are eligible to seek admissions in the respective colleges. The exam is held every year to fill seats in AP-based colleges. The exam is held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP EAMCET is now known as EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test), earlier it was named EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test).

