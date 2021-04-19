Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Andhra Pradesh schools closed for classes 1 to 9; APSSC, Inter exams as per schedule

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday ordered the closure of all schools from classes 1 to 9 from April 20 amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. However, the examinations for Class 10 and Intermediate students will be held as scheduled.

State Education Minister A Suresh said the academic year for these classes has now ended with no examinations in view of the COVID-19 surge.

The decision to continue with the examination schedule for these classes was taken in the interests of students.

"The students lost out in the defence recruitment process as they were promoted without examinations last year," Suresh pointed out.

He said the examinations would be conducted duly following all Covid-19 protocols.

(With PTI Inputs)

