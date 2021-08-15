AICTE revised calendar released for 2021-22 session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AICTE revised calendar has been released for 2021-22 session

The All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar for the 2021-22 session. The classes for existing and new students in standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions will be started by August 2. Candidates can check the released the calendar on the official website of AICTE.

The last date to start classes for first-year students in technical courses is October 25 while the last date for the lateral entry admission to second-year courses for newly admitted students is October 30.

The last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions has been extended till August 11. Earlier, the deadline was July 10.

The last date for the completion of the first round of counselling and admission for allotment of seats in technical courses is September 30, and the last date for the commencement of classes for the existing students of the technical courses is October 1.

The last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions is August 11, 2021. The last date for admission to open and distance learning/online learning mode for the first and second session is September 10, 2021, and February 1, 2022, respectively. The last date for commencement of classes for first-year engineering students of technical courses is October 25, 2021.

READ| ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum to be rolled out in Delhi govt schools from September 27: Kejriwal

ALSO READ| New Education Policy a means to fight poverty: PM Modi in Independence Day address

Latest Education News