AICTE offers 2,500 virtual internships, application process ends today

Interested candidates can apply at internship.aicte-india.org

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) is offering around 2,500 virtual internships through The Urban Learning Internship Program (TULIP). Interested candidates can apply through the website- internship.aicte-india.org, the application process will be closed on May 10.

The diploma or graduation students with excellent communication skills in Hindi and English can apply for the internship programme. The interns will get a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000.

The Urban Learning Internship Program was launched in 2020, a joint effort of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). It offers internships for upto one year to fresh graduates, students with undergraduate degrees can apply for internships within 18 months from their date of completion of graduation.

