5 Universities in India declared 'Institutions of Eminence'. Check list

5 Universities in India declared 'Institutions of Eminence'

Five Universities in India have been declared 'Institutions of Eminence'. Among those featured are IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University, IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi and University of Hyderabad.

The Human Resource Development Ministry issued orders to the five Universities on the advise of the University Grants Commission, declaring them as 'Institutions of Eminence'.

Meanwhile, letter of intent was issued to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Vellore Institute of Tech (TN), Jamia Hamdard(Delhi), Kalinga Institute Of Industrial Tech(Odisha) & Bharti Institute Satya Bharti Foundation (Mohali) for sending their preparedness for being declared Institutions of Eminence.