When will NTA release CUET PG 2025 exam city slip? latest updates here CUET PG 2025 exam city slip will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Registered candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website. Check latest updates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 exam city slip. According to media reports, CUET PG 2025 2025 will be released by this week. However, there is no official confirmation from the officials on the release of the CUET PG 2025 city slip. Once out, the candidates can download it from the official website, nta.ac.in or exams.ntaonline.in.

The CUET PG exam city slips are not the same as admit cards. Instead, they contain details about the candidate's assigned exam city, which helps with planning travel. However, these slips do not serve as entry passes for the exam. The CUET PG 2025 admit cards will be issued separately and will include important information such as the exam center, reporting time, and subject codes. Candidates can download their CUET PG admit cards before the exam date.

Centres reduced in India, exam from March 13

CUET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode in 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. This year, exam centres have been reduced from 300 to 285. This year, exam centres have been reduced from 300 to 285. Also, the number of CUET PG 2025 exam centres has expanded to 312. Newly added centres include Abu Dhabi (UAE), Oslo (Norway), Frankfrut/Berlin (Germany).

Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in an online, computer-based test mode. The exam will have 75 MCQs and the duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. Candidates must familiarise themselves with the CBT format and ensure they are comfortable with online test-taking strategies. The admit cards are expected to be released phase-wise. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.