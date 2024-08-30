When will NTA release CSIR UGC NET 2024 results and final answer keys?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CSIR UGC NET 2024 results and final answer keys soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the CSIR NET 2024 results and final answer keys soon. However, the testing agency has not specified the exact date of releasing results, and final answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the exam scheduled from July 25 to 27 will be able to download their scorecards online, once released. The link to the CSIR UGC NET 2024 results and final answer keys will be accessible at the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam was conducted on July 25, 26 and 27 at various exam centres. As per reports, a total of 2,25,335 candidates participated in the exam across 348 centres in 187 cities nationwide. The entrance exam was conducted in a computer-based test format, evaluating the candidate's proficiency in various specific disciplines.

The provisional answer keys were released on August 9, with a deadline of August 11 to submit objections. NTA is expected to release the final answer keys along with the results. Once declared, the candidates will be able to download both by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 results and final answer keys?

Visit the official website of CSIR, csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET 2024 results and final answer keys'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide essential details

CSIR UGC NET 2024 results and final answer keys will appear on the screen

Download CSIR UGC NET 2024 results and final answer keys and save it for future reference

Qualifying Marks

In order to pass the CSIR UGC NET exam in July 2024, candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories must obtain at least 33 percent marks, while the requirement for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates is 25 percent.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. programs in Indian universities and colleges, provided they meet the eligibility criteria set by the UGC.