CSIR UGC NET July Result 2024 to be out soon; when and where to download

CSIR UGC NET July Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET). As per the media reports, CSIR UGC NET July 2024 results are expected to be released by this week. However, the exact date of the results has yet to be confirmed by the officials. Candidates who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam can download their scorecards through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET July 2024 exam was conducted on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024, using the CBT format. Around 2 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on August 9. Candidates were allowed to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs. 200 per question. Based on that, the testing agency will release the final answer keys and results. Once the results are out, the candidates can download CSIR UGC NET 2024 results by following the easy steps below.

How to download CSIR UGC NET July Result 2024?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the CSIR NET Result 2024

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your login credentials.

CSIR NET Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save CSIR NET Result 2024 for future reference

Alternative Websites to check scorecards

Candidates can visit the following websites to check scorecards.

— csirnet.nta.ac.in

— nta.ac.in

Qualifying Marks

In order to pass the CSIR UGC NET exam in July 2024, candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories must secure at least 33 per cent marks, while the requirement for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates is 25 per cent.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. programs in Indian universities and colleges, provided they meet the eligibility criteria set by the UGC.