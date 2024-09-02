When will CSIR UGC NET June Result 2024 be out? details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Soon

CSIR UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) result 2024. All those who took to the entrance exam can download their scorecards from the official website of CSIR, once released. The results link can be accessed at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET June Result 2024 exam was conducted from July 25 to 27 for 2,25,335 candidates. The exam was conducted offline in computer-based test mode in two shifts for five subjects: earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary, physical, life, and mathematical sciences. The exam was held offline at 348 test centres in 187 centres. The scorecards can be downloaded by following easy steps.

How to download CSIR UGC NET Result 2024?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET Result 2024' flashing on hompage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and other details

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 for future reference

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 direct download link - link to be out soon

Passing marks

In order to pass the CSIR UGC exam, candidates need to secure at least 33 per cent marks. However, the required percentage for SC, ST, and PwD applicants is 25 per cent. The agency will use a normalization process to convert raw scores into percentile scores because the exam was held in multiple shifts and days. The result of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2024 will be declared in percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate to utilize the marks for admission to Ph.D.

The record of JOINT CSIR- UGC NET June 2024 will be preserved up-to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

ALSO READ | CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result Date to be out soon; check marking scheme, normalistation, how to download