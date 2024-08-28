CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result Date to be out soon; check marking scheme, normalistation, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result Date soon

CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET July 2024 can download their scorecards from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET July 2024 exam took place over two shifts on the first two days morning from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon from 3 to 6 pm. The exam conducted on July 27 during the morning shift. The provisional answer keys of the exam were released on August 9 and the candidates had time to submit objections by August 11. The final answer keys and results will be posted on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, once released.

How to download CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'

CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result will appear on the screen

Download and save CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result for future reference

CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result Download link -to be out soon

Marking Scheme

There will be a deduction of marks for incorrect answers according to the specific guidelines established for the exam.

Normalisation Procedure

As per the Normalisation Procedure, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in each session will be converted into percentile scores ranging from 0 to 100. The percentile score is determined by multiplying 100 by the number of candidates with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate's score and then dividing it by the total number of candidates who appeared in the session. According to the official notice, the percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to prevent clustering and minimize ties.