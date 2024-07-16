WBJEE Counselling 2024: Round 1 registration and choice-filling window closes today at wbjee.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WBJEE Counselling 2024 Round 1 registration and choice filling window closes today, July 16.

WBJEE Counselling 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is going to close the registration and choice-filling window for the WBJEE Counselling 2024 today, July 16. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes can do so at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

In order to complete the registration procedure, the candidates are required to use their application number/roll number along with their academic, personal, and bank details, and registration fee. After the payment process, the candidates will be able to choose their preferred college and courses as per their academic eligibility. If a candidate does not give any choice, obviously he/she will not be given any allotment. The choices are shown in alphabetic order to make the search easy. Candidates can also search details based on Institute and Branch. The first round of seat allotment results will be out on July 19.

How to fill WBJEE Counselling 2024 registration forms?

Visit the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the 'online registration and choice-filling for WBJEE counselling 2024'

A new page will appear on the screen

Register yourself carefully by following the guidelines available on the web portal

Enter all essential details, pay registration fee

Download and save the application form for future reference

What after results?

The seat allotment will be done based on inputs provided by the candidate. Candidates will log in to check their allotment. The allotment status will show the Institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat. The candidates will be able to make payment for seat acceptance after the announcement of the results. The facility will open from July 19 to 24. The candidate must pay a refundable (conditional) seat acceptance fee /caution money of Rs. 5000/- (Rupees five thousand only) through online transactions (Net banking, Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI) and download the allotment letter. If the candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be cancelled, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.

Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents in original and one self-attested copy of each at the time of verification.