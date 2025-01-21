WBJEE 2025 registration begins tomorrow - here's eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WBJEE 2025 registration begins tomorrow, January 22.

WBJEE 2025 registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will start the registration procedure for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) tomorrow, January 22. Interested candidates can submit their application forms online through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. The last date for submission of application forms is February 23, 2025.

After the completion of the application process, the board will allow candidates to rectify mistakes in their duly submitted application forms. This WBJEE 2025 correction window will remain available between February 25 to 27. Additionally, the candidates can download their call letters from the official website, between April 17 and 27, 2025.

WBJEE 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, wbjee.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'WBJEE 2025 registration'

It will redirect you to a login

Enter your details and login into your account

Fill out the application form

Pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

WBJEE 2025 registration: Who is eligible?

Candidates who have completed their class 12 board exams with Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, are eligible to submit their application forms for engineering courses.

WBJEE 2025 registration: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 500, while general female candidates will have to pay Rs. 400, and third-gender candidates will be charged Rs. 300.

Male candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS, PwD, or TFW categories will have to pay Rs. 400, Female candidates will have to pay Rs. 300 and third-gender category candidates need to pay Rs. 200. All payments must be made online. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.