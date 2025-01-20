JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1: When will NTA release hall tickets for January 28, 29, and 30 exams?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JEE Main Admit Card 2025 soon

JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Joint Entrance Examination 2025 hall tickets. Candidates appearing in the JEE main 2025 session 1 exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE main 2025 exam and admit card schedule

The testing agency has scheduled the JEE Main Session 1 exam for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30. The exam will be conducted at test centres across India and 15 international cities. The first paper will be conducted on January 22,23, 24,28,29, in two shifts, Morning from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and combined paper 2 A and 2B will be conducted on January 30, in a single shift from 3 PM to 6.30 PM. The admit cards for the exam scheduled for January 22, 23, and 24 have already been released. The admit cards for rest exams will be released three days prior to the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep a track closely on the official website for latest updates.

How can I download JEE main 2025 session 1 admit cards?

First, visit the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JEE main 2025 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your application number, date of birth and verify all the details mentioned on admit card

Download and save the JEE admit card 2025 for future reference

JEE main 2025 session 1 exam pattern

JEE main 2025 session 1 exam will be conducted in pre-pandemic format. This year, the option to skip questions in Section B has been removed. According to the new pattern, there will be a total of 25 questions in each subject, including physics, chemistry, and Mathematics, with 5 mandatory numerical questions per subject in section B. The total number of questions will be 75. The candidates will have three hours to complete the exam.

JEE Main 2025 session 1 marking scheme

There will be four marks for each correct answer and one mark for each wrong answer will be deducted.

For more details, visit on the official website of JEE.