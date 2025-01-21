JEE Main 2025 exam begins tomorrow- things to keep in mind

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

JEE Main 2025 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the engineering entrance exam, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 1 from tomorrow, January 22, 2025. Paper 1 of the exam will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025, and Paper 2 will be held on January 30, 2025. According to the timeline, the paper 1 exam will be conducted in two shits - Morning from 9 am to 12 noon and Afternoon from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Candidates who are appearing in the JEE Main 2025 exam will have to complete several verification processes including frisking, biometric registration, a record of manual attendance by the invigilator, document verification, and admit card verification. Candidates have been advised to thoroughly read the guidelines before sitting for the exam to avoid the last-minute rush.

Guidelines to follow

The candidates appearing in tomorrow's exam should make sure that they are carrying all the required documents such as JEE main admit card, self-declaration form, valid photo ID, one passport-size photograph and PwD certificate.

Candidates have been advised to reach at the exam centre two hours prior to the commencement of the exam.

After entering the exam hall, candidates should take their seats immediately.

If candidates do not report on time due to any reason, they may miss out on some important instructions to be announced in the exam hall.

Candidates are required to carry their admit cards to the exam centres along with authorized photo IDs. Otherwise, they won't be allowed to appear in the exam under any circumstances by the centre superintendent.

Candidates have been instructed to sit only in their allotted seats.l A seat indicating roll number will be allotted to each candidate. In case any candidate does not sit on the allotted seat, he/she will face the consequences of it, they may face cancellation of candidature. No plea would be entertained in this regard, as per NTA.

During the exam, the candidates should note that the question paper available on the computer screen will be as per the chosen subject indicated in the admit card. In case, the subject of the question paper is other than the candidate's opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the invigilator concerned.

Candidates should approach the centre superintendent in the room for any technical glitches, first aid emergencies or any other information during the conduct of the exam.

ALSO READ | JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1: When will NTA release hall tickets for January 28, 29, and 30 exams?

What are documents required at the time of exam?

Candidates will have to showcase the following documents while appearing for the JEE main 2025 exam.