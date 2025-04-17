WBJEE 2025 admit card to be released today, check exam pattern, marking scheme WBJEE 2025 admit card will be released today, April 17. Candidates who registered themselves for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2025 can download their hall tickets by using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check latest updates.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will soon release the admit cards for the WBJEE 2025 today, April 17. Candidates who applied for the said entrance exam can download their exam hall tickets from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 27 in two parts. Paper 1 will be conducted in the forenoon shift from 11 am to 1 pm, paper 2, which will assess Physics, is set for afternoon shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The admit cards will be available on the official website for a limited period. In order to download WBJEE 2025 admit card, candidates can download their hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth and other details.

WBJEE 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'WBJEE 2025 admit card'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

WBJEE 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save WBJEE 2025 admit card for future reference.

Instructions to be followed

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour before the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam without hall ticket. The admit card contains essential details regarding the exam day and identification documents required.

Exam Pattern

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject. The number of questions, as well as the maximum marks for each, are given in the following table: