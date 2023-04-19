WBJEE 2023 Admit Card to be released tomorrow - check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WBJEE 2023 admit card link to be activated soon

WBJEE 2023 Admit Cards: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the Joint Entrance Exam admit card tomorrow, April 20. Candidates who applied for the said exam will be able to download the admit cards from the official website of wbjeeb.nic.in.

The board has scheduled the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination on April 30, 2023 at various exam centres. The link to the admit cards will be provided soon on the official website. Candidates have been advised to download WBJEE 2023 Admit Cards followed by the easy steps given below.

WBJEE 2023 Admit Cards: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'WBJEE 2023 Admit Cards' flashing on the homepage

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card and save it for future reference

WBJEE 2023: Exam Pattern

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 which will be conducted in offline mode. The exam will set in English and Bengali languages. The duration of the exam will be four hours. The questions in the exam will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

About WBJEE

It is a state-level exam which is conducted by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) for admission to degree courses like B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Arch, etc in various colleges across Bengal.

