Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. WBJEE 2023 Admit Card to be released tomorrow - check latest updates

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card to be released tomorrow - check latest updates

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card download link will be activated tomorrow, April 20. check latest updates here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2023 19:42 IST
wbjee 2023 admit card download, www.wbjeeb.nic.in 2023, wbjee 2023 exam date
Image Source : PTI WBJEE 2023 admit card link to be activated soon

WBJEE 2023 Admit Cards: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the Joint Entrance Exam admit card tomorrow, April 20. Candidates who applied for the said exam will be able to download the admit cards from the official website of wbjeeb.nic.in.

The board has scheduled the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination on April 30, 2023 at various exam centres. The link to the admit cards will be provided soon on the official website. Candidates have been advised to download WBJEE 2023 Admit Cards followed by the easy steps given below. 

WBJEE 2023 Admit Cards: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'WBJEE 2023 Admit Cards' flashing on the homepage
  • Enter your credentials and click on the submit button
  • WBJEE 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen
  • Download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card and save it for future reference

WBJEE 2023: Exam Pattern

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam will consist of two papers -  Paper 1 and Paper 2 which will be conducted in offline mode. The exam will set in English and Bengali languages. The duration of the exam will be four hours. The questions in the exam will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

About WBJEE

It is a state-level exam which is conducted by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) for admission to degree courses like B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Arch, etc in various colleges across Bengal. 

ALSO READ | JEE Main Session 2 2023 answer key expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check updates

ALSO READ |  CUET PG 2023 registration date to be extended, confirms UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar

 

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News