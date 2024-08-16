UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result out at uptac.admissions.nic.in, what's next?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPTAC round 2 seat allotment results announced

UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result 2024: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result 2024 today for admission to various courses including B.Tech, MBA, MCA (lateral). All those who participated in the second phase of counselling procedure can download their results from the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

In order to download UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result, the candidates are required to use their application number, password on the login page. Candidates can also follow the below-mentioned steps to download UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result.

How to download UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result?

Visit the official website of UPTAC, uptac.admissions.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your application number, password and click on 'login'

UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result will appear on screen

Download UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

What's next?

Shortlisted candidates will have to enter their willingness (Freeze/Float) on the official web portal. The facility will be available from August 16 to 19. The candidates can pay and withdraw seats between August 16 and 19. Candidates should note that only those who have a valid JEE main score are eligible to participate in the UPTAC counselling procedure.

UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment result download link - for BTech

UPTAC Allotment Round 2 MBA, MCA, MCA seat allotment result

When will the UPTAC round 3 seat allotment be started?

UPTAC round 3 choice filling process will be started from August 20 to 21. According to the official announcement, the data reconciliation will be released on August 22. The results for the same will be announced on August 23. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download their results from the official website of UPTAC, uptac.admissions.nic.in.