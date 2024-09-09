UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins at upneet.gov.in - here's how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration begins

UP NEET UG 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Lucknow has started the registration procedure for the second round of the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling 2024. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling procedure can register themselves through the official website of UP NEET, upneet.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the registration window will start on September 9 at 11 am and will remain available till September 13 at 11 am. The candidates can also deposit registration and security money during this time. The council will release the merit list on September 14 and choice filling window will be available between September 14 and 18,

The round 2 seat allotment result will be released on September 19 and the candidates will be allowed to download their call letters from September 20 onwards. Students can accept and report their seats to the allotted colleges between September 20 and 25.

How to register?

Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in

Navigate the online services section

Register yourself for the counselling procedure

Pay fees and save your registration form

Take a printout of the confirmation page

Registration Fee

Candidates registered from the first round of counselling who have deposited Rs. 2,000/- registration fee for the first round of counselling are not required to re-register/deposit the registration fee to participate in the second cycle of counselling. Such candidates who have registered in the first round of counselling but could not deposit the registration fee and security fee and security amount can participate in the second round of counselling by depositing the registration fee/security amount on the scheduled dates.

For those who are participating in the second round of counselling and have not registered in the first round of counselling, it will be mandatory for them to register themselves by paying the online registration fee of Rs. 2,000/-.

To participate in the second round of counselling, the candidates must deposit the security amount of Rs. 30,000/- for government seats, Rs. 2,00,000/- for private medical colleges seats, and Rs. 1,00,000/- for private dental colleges online.

