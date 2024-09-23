UP NEET PG counselling 2024: Round 1 registration begins, how to apply, document list

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has started the round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) today, September 23. All candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling procedure can do so through the official website, upneet.gov.in. The registration window will remain available till September 28 at 5 PM.
It should be noted that the full schedule for UP NEET PG choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted colleges has not yet been released. It is expected that the board officials will soon release the complete schedule. To complete the registration process, the candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 3,000.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in
- Navigate the link to the 'UP NEET PG counselling 2024 registration round 1'
- It will redirect you to the login page where you need to log in with your credentials
- Select course, enter roll number, date of birth and click on submit
- Upload supporting documents and submit
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
List of documents required at the time counselling
The candidates are required the following documents to participate in the counselling procedure.
- Copy of allotment letter
- NEET PG admit card
- NEET PG or NEET MDS scorecard
- Class 12 marksheet and certificate
- Marksheets from all MBBS exams
- MBBS degree certificate
- Compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate
- Permanent registration certificate (State Medical Council, MCI, or DCI)
- Reservation certificate (if applicable)