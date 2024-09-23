UP NEET PG counselling 2024: Round 1 registration begins, how to apply, document list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UP NEET PG counselling 2024 Round 1 registration begins

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has started the round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) today, September 23. All candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling procedure can do so through the official website, upneet.gov.in. The registration window will remain available till September 28 at 5 PM.

It should be noted that the full schedule for UP NEET PG choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted colleges has not yet been released. It is expected that the board officials will soon release the complete schedule. To complete the registration process, the candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 3,000.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP NEET PG counselling 2024 registration round 1'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to log in with your credentials

Select course, enter roll number, date of birth and click on submit

Upload supporting documents and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

List of documents required at the time counselling

The candidates are required the following documents to participate in the counselling procedure.

Copy of allotment letter

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG or NEET MDS scorecard

Class 12 marksheet and certificate

Marksheets from all MBBS exams

MBBS degree certificate

Compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate

Permanent registration certificate (State Medical Council, MCI, or DCI)

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

