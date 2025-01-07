Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
  5. UP NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins, seat allotment on January 13- details here

UP NEET PG 2024 counselling Round 3 registration has been started. All those who are willing to participate in the counselling procedure can register themselves at the official website of MCC. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 16:31 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 16:31 IST
UP NEET PG Counselling Round 3 registration begins
Image Source : FILE UP NEET PG Counselling Round 3 registration begins

UP NEET PG 2024 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has started the registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET PG) 2024 counselling. Candidates interested in appearing for the counselling procedure can submit their application forms through the official website, upneet.gov.in. 

Seat allotment result on January 13

According to the official schedule,  The candidates can make payments of their security fee by 11.59 on January 7, 2025. UP NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling registration procedure along with choice filling and locking will be available till January 10, 2025. The seat allotment results will be announced on January 13, following which, students are expected to download their allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges from January 15 to 18.

After the choice-filling window closes, the committee authorities will review the data and release the seat allotment result based on choices filled, seat availability, and reservation policies.

Simple steps to register for NEET PG 2024 counselling

  • Login on MCC website using email id and mobile number
  • Pay the required fees
  • Select preferred colleges and courses
  • Once saved, no alteration can be made in the application form
