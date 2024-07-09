UGC warns Higher Education Institutions over non compliance of fee refund policy; details here

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA UGC logo

The official notice emphasizes that if an institution fails to comply with the UGC Fee Refund Policy, UGC will be forced to take strict measures, such as withholding existing Online/ODL program recognition/entitlement, not accepting fresh applications for the same, withdrawal of 2(f) & 12(B) Status, withholding grants, cancellation/non-grant of Autonomy/Graded Autonomy Status, and informing the general public, including potential candidates for admission, through prominent notice in newspapers or other suitable media and posting a notice on the commission's website about the institution's non-compliance or taking other necessary actions within its powers as deemed fit by the Commission.

The commission's warning comes after several notices and circulars in the last four years providing directions to all Higher Education Institutions regarding fee refunds for students who cancel their admissions before the specified timeline.

The official notice reads, 'It has been noticed that despite UGC's repeated oral and written communications, your instituions has failed adhere to the UGC notifications, and guidelines. Refusal to refund fees based on the institutions interpretation of UGC notifications raises concerns and non-compliance may result in puritive actions outlined in Clause 5 of the UGC notification on refund of fees and non-retention of Original certificates issued in October 2018'