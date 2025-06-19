UGC NET June 2025 city intimation slips out for June 25 exam, direct link here UGC NET June 2025 city intimation slips have been released for June 25 exam. All those who appeared for the exam can download their city intimation slips by visiting the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC-NET June 20252 city intimation slips for award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as an Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and Admission to PhD and admission to PhD only for 85 subject in CBT mode. All those who applied for the UGC NET 2025 exam and will be appearing for the June 25 exam can download their city intimation slips from the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the UGC NET June 2025 exam will be conducted from 25 June to 29 June across the country. All those whose exam is scheduled for June 25 can download their city intimation slips by visiting the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The city intimation slips for the remaining exams will be uploaded in due course. Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not admit card. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the exam centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

The testing agency will upload the call letters 10 days prior to the exam. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading UGC NET June 2025 city intimation slips can contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates.

How to download UGC NET city intimation 2025 slips?

Visit the official website of NTA - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Navigate the 'UGC NET city intimation 2025 slips'. It will redirect you to a window where you need to enter your application number, date of birth and other details. UGC NET city intimation 2025 slips will appear on screen. Download and save UGC NET city intimation 2025 slips for future reference.

NTA conducts the UGC NET June 2025 exam every year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.