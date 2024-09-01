UGC NET June 2024: NTA issues admit cards for re-exams to be held on September 4 | Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency on Sunday (September 1) released the UGC NET Admit Card 2024 for the examinations cancelled at four exam centres due to technical glitches and heavy rains. The re-examination of the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) June session will be held at four exam centers in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu on September 4.

The UGC NET Hall Ticket 2024 is now available on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To download the admit card, candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin. “Admit Card live for Re-examination of UGC – NET June 2024, which was cancelled at 04 centres due to Technical Glitch/Flood. Admit Card for exam dated 21st August to 4th September 2024 are available,” the official website stated.

How to download admit card?

To download the UGC NET Hall Ticket 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the admit card link on the home page.

3. Enter your UGC NET application number, date of birth, and the security pin provided.

Submit the information and download your UGC NET admit card.

Exam to be held in second shift

The UGC NET 2024 re-exam will be conducted on September 4 from 3 pm to 6 pm in the second shift. Candidates are advised that their exam city and roll number will remain unchanged. They should verify their exam centre details, address, exam date, and shift timing to ensure they are prepared for the re-exam.

“Candidates are advised to carefully note the details of Exam Centre/Address/Date/Time and Shift as mentioned in new Admit Card and reach on the day of examination, i.e. 04th September 2024 accordingly. It is also informed that the Exam City and Roll No. of the candidates will remain same,” the official notice stated.

The affected centers are:

Dr Ghanshyam Singh College of Education, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Shankara Group of Institutions, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Amatyas Global IT Solution, Jamnagar, Gujarat

Jainee College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

The NTA UGC NET exam 2024, initially conducted, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. The postponed exams are currently being conducted and will conclude on September 4.

