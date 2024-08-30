West Bengal WBCHSE bans calculators in Higher secondary semester exams starting 2026; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WBCHSE bans calculator use in Higher secondary semester exams starting 2026.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has taken a significant move for the smooth conduct of higher secondary exams. As per the notice released by the board, the candidates of classes 11th and 12th will no be longer able to use a calculator in their semester exam starting from 2026.

The official statement reads, As per section 18 (1) of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (Examination) Regulations 2024, this is to notify all stakeholders that the council has prohibited the use of any type of calculators in the exams under semester system (i.e. semester 1 to semester 4 including practical exam of Class XI and XII).'

What is the purpose?

The aim of changing the semester system regime is to prepare students for the national-level competitive exams where calculators are typically not allowed. To address the concerns, the council has assured that new semester-based question papers will be structured in a way that minimizes the need for calculators. For subjects that traditionally require complex calculators, the necessary values will be provided within the question paper itself.

'The students/examinees must not carry/bring calculators into the exam hall/venue premises during the exams of any semester of Class XI and XII (both theory and practical exams). Possession of a calculator by any examinee as mentioned above will be considered as disobedience of the regulation and subjected to disciplinary action against him/her,' the official notice reads.

Students appearing in the 2025 exam can use calculators

2025 Higher Secondary Semester Exams will be the last to follow the old syllabus, students will be allowed to use the calculators as per previous norms/practice in both theory and practical exams. However, from 2026 onwards, as the new syllabus and semester system take effect, students will have to rely on their problem-solving skills without a calculator.

The official statement reads, ' This notification will not be applicable to the examinees/candidates of HS exam 2025 and they will be allowed to use the calculators as per the previous norms/practice in both theory and practical exams.'