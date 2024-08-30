Delhi University Admission 2024: Second cut-off for NCWEB released; check at du.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University Admission 2024

Delhi University Admission 2024: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the second cut-off for admission to B.A. (programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the academic year 2024-2025. Candidates who applied for the admission procedure can check the cut-off at the official website of DU, du.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the registration process will start from tomorrow, August 31 onwards. Candidates can check the cut-off marks on the official website. The DU 2024 second cut-off for NCWEB includes the details of marks at which admission will be offered by different centres.

'The second cut-off list for admission to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the academic year 2024-25 is being notified/displayed on the official website on Friday, August 30. Online admission shall commence from Saturday, August 31. Details of the cut off percentage of marks (second admission list) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different centres of the board are given in the enclosed chart', the official notice reads.

As per the cut-off, the general category cut-off of the B.com course at Jesus and Marry College (JMC) is 70, 85 for Hansraj College, 83 for Miranda House, 73 for SGGSC of Commerce, 69 for Maitreyi College. Individuals can check the college-wise cut-off at the official website of DU.

The varsity has uploaded a separate list of B.A. Programme cut-off on list on its website. Candidates can check the same by visiting the official website, du.ac.in.

Meanwhile, with a slight delay in the commencement of the 2024-25 academic session, the varsity started this year's academic session on August 29. According to the data, nearly 68,000 students have enrolled for the 1559 programmes offered by 69 colleges and departments of Delhi University.