DU NCWEB 2024: First cut-off list released for BA, BCom programmes; admission begins tomorrow

DU NCWEB Admission 2024: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first cut-off list for the BA, and BCom programmes offered at the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic session 2024-25. Candidates who registered for the NCWEB Admission 2024 can check the cut-off list on the official website, ncweb.du.ac.in.

As per schedule, the admission procedure will start from tomorrow, August 23. The admission window will remain open till 11:59 pm on August 25 at the respective teaching centres. The colleges will approve the applications by August 26 and the last date to pay the application fee is August 27.

The official notice reads, 'The first cut-off list for admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the academic year 2024-2025 is being notified/displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 22nd August 2023. Online admission shall commence from Friday, the 23rd of August 2024.'

The cut-off list has been released in PDF form, which can be downloaded from the official website, ncweb.du.ac.in. The cut-off list mentions all categories such as General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories. Candidates can check the cut-off below.