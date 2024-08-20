UGC NET June 2024 exam starts tomorrow | Check important guidelines, steps to download admit card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

UGC NET June 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) starting Wednesday, August 21. The exam will take place in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exam are advised to review the important guidelines provided below before the exam day.

UGC NET June 2024: Important Guidelines

Bring Essential Documents: Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo identity card (such as PAN card, driving license, passport, or Aadhaar) to the examination center.

Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo identity card (such as PAN card, driving license, passport, or Aadhaar) to the examination center. Admit Card Requirement: Entry to the examination center will be denied if the admit card is not presented. Ensure you have it with you.

Entry to the examination center will be denied if the admit card is not presented. Ensure you have it with you. Carry a Passport-Size Photo: In addition to the admit card, candidates should also bring a passport-size photograph.

In addition to the admit card, candidates should also bring a passport-size photograph. Seating Arrangement: Make sure to sit in the seat assigned according to your roll number.

Make sure to sit in the seat assigned according to your roll number. Verify Question Paper: Ensure that the question paper matches the subject you chose. If there is any discrepancy, inform the invigilator immediately.

Ensure that the question paper matches the subject you chose. If there is any discrepancy, inform the invigilator immediately. Prohibition of Electronic Devices: The use of electronic devices in the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

UGC NET June 2024: Reporting Time

Candidates are advised to report to the exam center two hours before the start of the exam to avoid any issues. This will allow sufficient time for security checks and registration formalities to be completed. Please note that the registration desk will close 30 minutes before the exam begins, so it's crucial to arrive early.

Steps to download UGC NET admit card

Visit the official website [ugcnet.nta.ac.in](http://ugcnet.nta.ac.in) on your device’s web browser.

On the homepage, locate and click on the UGC NET Admit Card link.

A new window will open. Enter your required login credentials like your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save it to your device.

It is recommended to take a printout of the UGC NET Admit Card for future reference.

What is UGC NET exam conducted for?

The UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) is a national-level examination that determines eligibility for the position of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor. This exam is also a gateway for admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges.

Award of Junior Research Fellowship and Appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and Admission to PhD

Admission to PhD only

