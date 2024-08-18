How to download UGC NET admit card 2024? Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC for admit card

The UGC NET Admit Card 2024 has been officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam can now download their admit cards for the upcoming exams scheduled on August 21, 23, and 24, 2024. The admit cards are available on the official UGC NET website (ugcnet.nta.ac.in). Follow the simple steps below to download your UGC NET Admit Card.

Steps to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website: Go to [ugcnet.nta.ac.in](http://ugcnet.nta.ac.in) on your device’s web browser. Click on the Admit Card link: On the homepage, locate and click on the UGC NET Admit Card link. Enter login details: A new window will open. Enter your required login credentials like your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin. Download the Admit Card: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save it to your device. Print the Admit Card: It is recommended to take a printout of the UGC NET Admit Card for future reference.

NTA Helpline for issues

If you encounter any problems while downloading the UGC NET Admit Card 2024 or notice incorrect details, you can immediately contact the NTA. Reach out to them via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call the helpline number 011-40759000 for assistance.

Important Examination Dates and Timings

Exam City Slips : The NTA has also released exam city slips for all examination dates except for August 26, 2024. This exam has been rescheduled to August 27, 2024, due to Janmashtami celebrations.

: The NTA has also released exam city slips for all examination dates except for August 26, 2024. This exam has been rescheduled to August 27, 2024, due to Janmashtami celebrations. Exam Schedule: The UGC NET exam will be held from August 21 to September 4, 2024, across multiple subjects and locations in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode.

Shift Timings

First Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Second Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

What is UGC NET?

The UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) is a national-level examination that determines eligibility for the position of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor. This exam is also a gateway for admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges.

