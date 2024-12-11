UGC NET December 2024: Extended registration window closes today - Here's a step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET December 2024 extended registration last date today, December 11.

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the University Grants Commission—National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 session today, December 11. Those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, before 11:59 p.m. The extended application window with fee will be closed on December 12, 2024, at 11:59 PM. The correction window for submitted applications will remain open from December 13 to December 14, 2024. Candidates are advised to fill out their application forms within the timeline otherwise they won't be able to appear in the exam.

''NTA said in the official notice that candidates can correct the details submitted in their Forms Online through the Correction window at https:// ugcnet.nta.ac.in during the period when the correction/editing window is made live.

UGC NET December 2024: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET December 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to register yourself first

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

UGC NET December 2024 Registration

UGC NET December 2024: Application Fee

General/ Unreserved: Rs. 1150/-

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PwD/third gender: Rs. 325/-

When will the UGC NET 2024 December Exam be conducted?

According to official notice, the UGC NET December 2024 exam will take place between January 1 and 19 at various exam centres for 85 subjects to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as assistant professor, and PhD admission. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded one week prior to the exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.