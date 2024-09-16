UGC NET 2024 final answer key, result to be out soon - when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET 2024 final answer key, results to be out soon

UGC NET 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) results. All those who appeared in the UGC NET 2024 exam will be able to download their scorecards, and final answer keys through the official website, once out. It is expected that the testing agency will release scorecards and answer keys at the same time. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

This year, the UGC NET 2024 exam was conducted from August 21 to September 5 at various exam centres for 83 subjects across the country. The testing agency has already released the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses. The candidates who were not satisfied with the provisional answer keys were allowed to raise objections through the online mode by paying a processing fee of Rs. 200/- per question. The objection window was opened till September 14.

When will UGC NET 2024 final answer keys, results be released?

Now, the panel of subject experts will review the representations/objections received from the candidates and will reveal the final answer keys. No candidate will be intimated about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenges.

Based on the final answer keys, the testing agency will release the UGC NET 2024 results. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates. Once the results are out, they will be able to download UGC NET 2024 results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UGC NET 2024 Results?