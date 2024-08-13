Tuesday, August 13, 2024
     
UGC NET 2024 June city intimation slip released for August 21, 22 and 23 exam; admit cards soon

UGC NET June 2024 exam city intimation slip has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who registered for the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam can download it from the official website of NTA, ugcnetonline.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2024 12:06 IST
UGC NET 2024 exam city intimation slip out
Image Source : NTA UGC NET 2024 exam city intimation slip out

UGC NET June 2024 exam city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 today, August 13. Candidates who applied for the UGC NET 2024 exam can now download their exam city slip through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET June 2024 city slips have been released for August 21, 22 and 23. 

To download UGC NET 2024 admit cards, the candidates can download their application number, date of birth, and password on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their call letters.

How to download UGC NET 2024 exam city slip?

  • Visit the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET June 2024 city slips'
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • UGC NET June 2024 city slips will appear on the screen
  • Download UGC NET June 2024 city slips and save it for future reference 

Download UGC NET 2024 exam city slip

The said exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in different cities across the country between 21st August 2024 to 04th September 2024. Candidates can download their exam city slip directly by clicking on the provided link in this article.

 

When will UGC NET 2024 admit cards be out?

It should be noted that this is not the admit card for the exam. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC – NET June 2024 shall be issued later. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation slip for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. 

