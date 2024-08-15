UGC NET 2024 city intimation slips out for August 28-September 4 exams: Check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2024 exam: The city intimation slips will provide details about the exam centre.

UGC NET 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of advance city intimation slips for candidates appearing in the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place on August 28, 29, and 30, as well as on September 2, 3, and 4, 2024. Registered candidates can now access the city intimation slips by visiting the official UGC-NET website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To download the slips, applicants need to log in using their application number and date of birth. These slips provide candidates with important information regarding the city where their examination center is located, allowing them to make necessary arrangements in advance.

“The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC – NET June 2024 to be conducted on 28th, 29th & 30th August 2024 and 02nd, 03rd & 04th September 2024," read the official notification. These city intimation slips will provide crucial information about the exam centre's location, enabling candidates to plan their travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance. The NTA is expected to release the official admit cards two to three days before the exam dates.

UGC NET 2024 exam city slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip out link available on the home page.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the login details and click on the submit button.

Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details, and download the slip and take a printout of it.

UGC NET June 2024 exam

The UGC NET June 2024 exam, originally scheduled for June 18 but postponed, is now set to take place from August 21 to September 4 in a computer-based test (CBT) format across 83 subjects. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a rescheduling of one exam initially slated for August 26, 2024, to August 27, 2024, due to the observance of Krishna Janmashtami. The exam's earlier postponement had been due to allegations of a paper leak, which investigations later confirmed were unfounded.

